UNIVERSITY PARK, Ps. — The Master Watershed Steward (MWS) tree sale information webinar will be held online on July 26. The webinar will discuss the trees sold, some facts, hints, suggestions and offered species — in addition, the webinar will explain in detail how the sale will work.
Karen Reed, one of the Master Watershed Stewards and a Jefferson County Master Gardener, has been helping with developing the program and will be a speaker during the July 26 webinar.
To attend the webinar July 26, visit
https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-q-a-for-native-tree-and-shrub-sale
Space will be limited — reservations opened Monday, and there have been over 300 signups already — due to the high volume of interest the Zoom room capacity was increased to 1,000 attendees.
If this webinar fills up, the Master Watershed Steward may hold a second event. A separate event will be created for the actual sale — updated information about the sale will run in a later edition of The Era. If anyone is curious, I do have a list of the species that should be available this year — however, Octoraro is still finalizing a few of the species.
Trees purchased will be available for pickup in October from one of two locations, either at the McKen County Extension Office or the Laron Agriculture Research Center.