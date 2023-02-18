Michael L. Mascho, owner of the Mascho Funeral Home, Bradford, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for McKean County Coroner in the May 16 primary.
He is a fourth generation native of McKean County, born and raised in Bradford. Mascho is a 1995 graduate of the Bradford Area High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford before finishing his education at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science where he earned his degree in 1999. While attending college he trained in anatomy, pathology, microbiology and psychology as well as other aspects of deathcare.
After completing his education he interned at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes and served as a funeral director until 2006, when moved to Cumberland County, to further his experience at another funeral home.
In 2008 Mascho purchased the former Koch-Chatley-Gaeto Funeral Home in Bradford. And, in 2011 he earned his New York State Funeral Directors license in order to better serve the local community.
As a funeral home owner, Mascho plans to use his own equipment and facilities, which is a cost savings to the taxpayers and a benefit to the county. For more than 40 years, the McKean County Coroner has been a funeral home owner, Mascho noted, because they are prepared and able to do the 24/7 job.
For the past 24 years Mascho has worked hand-in-hand with the McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron counties Coroner’s offices and established great rapport while working alongside several McKean County Fire Departments (city and volunteer departments), the Pennsylvania State Police, Bradford City Police Department, Foster Township Police Department and the Bradford Township Police Department when a tragedy occurred, as well as countless members of the medical profession in determining cause of death and filing death certificates in Pennsylvania as well as New York State.
Mascho has hands-on, real world experience. He has experienced, on a multitude of occasions, medical personnel asking for his professional opinion or his thoughts on what a cause of death could be when someone has died unexpectedly.
To Mascho, having been a funeral director for as long as he has, he knows what it takes to work with a family during a tragedy, there is nothing more important. It is something that takes years of experience to be able to deal with delicately and compassionately. He will provide the people of the county the empathy they need and deserve if they find themselves faced with situations in their own family.
If elected Mascho would like to build a morgue for the county’s use without using any taxpayer money. Mascho said, it’s a thought he’s had for a few years, and if elected he would like to pursue it further. The county does not have a morgue and currently relies on funeral homes to hold the deceased when there is an investigation or when looking for family..
Mascho has been a business owner since 2008 and has intimate knowledge of keeping costs down by being fiscally responsible yet performing effectively, a trait he will bring to the coroner’s office with him when elected.
Mascho is currently a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, the Western Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, and St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Mascho who lives in his hometown of Bradford with his wife Olivia Dunn Mascho and their five-year old son Michael Jr., gratefully asks for your support in the upcoming primary and to also follow his campaign Facebook page (Michael L. Mascho for McKean County Coroner) to get up-to-date information about his campaign.