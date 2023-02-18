Michael MASCHO MUG

Michael L. Mascho, owner of the Mascho Funeral Home, Bradford, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for McKean County Coroner in the May 16 primary.

He is a fourth generation native of McKean County, born and raised in Bradford. Mascho is a 1995 graduate of the Bradford Area High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford before finishing his education at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science where he earned his degree in 1999. While attending college he trained in anatomy, pathology, microbiology and psychology as well as other aspects of deathcare.

