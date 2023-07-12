ALLEGANY TERRITORY, SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is preparing to welcome participants, spectators, neighbors and friends to the Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Pow Wow this weekend. The annual celebration of Native American culture and traditions will be held on the Nation’s Allegany Territory, and will take place at Veterans Park in Salamanca on Saturday and Sunday.
“The powwow is an important celebration of our culture. We view it as an opportunity to not only connect and reconnect with friends and family from across Indian Country to celebrate the common bonds we share, but also as a chance to share our culture with our neighbors here in Western New York and to help build a better understanding of who we are as Seneca people and how our history and culture have helped shape our entire region,” the Powwow Committee said.
The powwow will feature a number of dance, drum and singing competitions, with more than $100,000 in prizes to be awarded. Dance competition categories include Smoke Dance, Jingle Dance, Grass Dance and Traditional Dance. Special categories include Elders Specials, “Woodland Worldwide” Gold and Blue Star Special, the “We Are Still Here” Smoke Dance Special honoring the survivors and families of the Indian Residential School Era, Fancy Shawl Change-up Special, and the Men’s Fancy Special.
Competition winners will be announced on Sunday evening, before the conclusion of the powwow.
Other weekend highlights include the Tiny Tots Dance, for dancers 4 years of age and younger, and Iroquois Social Dancing, in which everyone is invited and encouraged to participate. In addition, Native crafts, artwork and food will be available from a wide variety of vendors throughout the weekend.
The Seneca Nation has presented the annual celebration of Native American culture for more than 30 years. It is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast, attracting competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada.
“We are a welcoming culture and society,” the Powwow Committee added. “Our Haudenosaunee ancestors lived in longhouses, where they shared what they had with all of the families and family members who lived under the same roof. When we welcome people to our territory, we welcome them as guests and offer to share with them what is ours. So, just like the songs and dances, the crafts and artwork on display and the foods that people can enjoy at the powwow help tell our story and are part of our spirit of community.”
Daily admission is $10 for adults 18 and older, with weekend bracelets available for $15. Admission for students age 5 to 17 and seniors age 60 and older is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend bracelet. Veterans and active military personnel, with valid ID, as well as children age 4 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day, with the Grand Entry at noon. Complete schedule, online ticket purchase, registration and contest information is available at senecapowwow.org.
The powwow honors all veterans and is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Snipe Clan, who led a long and distinguished career of military service in the United States Navy, serving two tours of duty in the Korean War and also serving in the Vietnam War.
The powwow is a family-friendly community celebration. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the competitions, immerse themselves in Native culture and traditions, and enjoy the wondrous natural beauty of Cattaraugus County and the surrounding area.