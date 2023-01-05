This year marks 25 years for the Tuna Valley Trail Association (TVTA), and they hope to provide great access to the outdoors for years to come.
Part of the enjoyment in accessing these trails happens in the winter.
The TVTA has all the winter fun for visitors to experience in one place, regardless of weather, during the 2023 Marilla Winter Trek. This year’s free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Marilla Reservoir on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Winter Trek was envisioned 16 years ago by TVTA pioneer Gene Cornelius, a long-time board member and trail maintenance coordinator. Cornelius started the Winter Trek event to showcase the beauty of Marilla and its surrounding trails during the winter season.
“Gene was a tremendous asset to the TVTA in building and maintaining trails,” Chair of the Marilla Winter Trek Pete Dzirkalis said. “Winter Trek celebrates Gene’s legacy to the trails. Gene sadly passed away in 2016. He was responsible for the designing, building, and maintaining many of the trails in the TVTA system that are still enjoyed by the community every day.”
Trails are a major draw to attract new residents and boost the economic growth for this region, even in the winter.
“Winter Trek is a casual, family-oriented event showcasing the beauty of the snowy season on TVTA’s trails at the Marilla Watershed,” Dzirkalis said.
First timers and those with experience are encouraged to come out and learn more about outdoor activities including snowshoeing, skiing, hiking, and even biking in the snow.
“Casual participants can enjoy a flat, one-mile hike around the reservoir any time during the day with refreshments at the Gazebo,” said Dzirkalis. “For a moderate challenge, a guided hike, snowshoe, cross-country ski, and fatbike ride will depart from the Erik Benjamin covered bridge at noon.”
And of course, some area residents will be looking for something even more exciting. Dzirkalis said, “For those looking for adventure, shuttles to the top of Marilla Springs will depart Marilla from the turn-around near the portajohn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to head to Stickney, then catch a ride to the top via the Willow Creek Snowmobile Trail Club Groomer. From the top, it’s a rugged, self-guided, four-mile hike or ski down through the old-growth forests of Marilla Springs Trail.” He added that this is for experienced outdoor enthusiasts only.
Some events will depend on snow conditions, he explained and added, “Participants in guided tours must bring their own gear and plan accordingly for the weather.”
Equipment, such as cross-country skis, poles, boots, and snowshoes is available, but limited, for those who want to try out something new. Those who have their own should bring it with them.
Ice fishing demonstrations, if the reservoir is frozen over, by the Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club will be a great new addition to this year’s lineup.
All participants can enjoy refreshments and the relaxing warmth of a bonfire at the gazebo in between activities. Trekkers can warm up with free hotdogs, S’mores, hot chocolate and cider. “The heart of the event is the bonfire at the Gazebo,” said the chair.
Enter online to win a pair of cross country skis and/or a coveted Case knife. Just Riding Along of Bradford and the City Garage of Ellicottville, N.Y., have again donated a pair of cross country skis, and Case Cutlery has donated a custom-engraved TVTA “Marilla” knife to be raffled off at the trek. There are three ways to enter the raffles; QR code on the flyer (paper or there is one on the web), through the website (www.tunavalleytrail.com), or by mail (Winter Trek, P.O. Box 1003, Bradford, PA 16701). Buy one chance for $5, five chances for $20, or 15 chances for $50. When submitting, entrants can specify which raffle, otherwise they will be put in at random. The drawings will be at 3 p.m. and participants do not need to be present.
Donations, cash only, will also be accepted during the event from noon to 3 p.m. at the Gazebo.
Dzirkalis said, “The raffles are separate and random. We draw for the knife first and then the skis. This year the knife is one-of-a-kind etched with an image of the Erik Benjamin covered bridge at Marilla. I’ll have a pic posted on Facebook soon — it looks amazing!”
The Marilla Reservoir is located just five miles west of Bradford on State Route 346.
Looking for an opportunity to get more involved with TVTA?
Dzirkalis added that they are always looking for volunteers to help build and maintain trails and have an Adopt-A-Trail program for those who want to help with regular maintenance.
“A new pavilion and restroom facility is our next major project for the Marilla area, and we are also working on extending our trail system south from Lewis Run toward Kinzua Bridge,” he said. But, these projects require hundreds of thousands of dollars to plan and execute, and the organization greatly depends on grants and matching donations from the community.
Donations, from individuals, groups, and organizations, are always welcome — and will be put to good use for the community.