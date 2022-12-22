Marcus Schneck

Marcus Schneck

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Long-time PennLive outdoors writer Marcus Schneck captured Pennsylvania’s rich menagerie of birds, wildlife, fish and critters of all kinds — not with traps, hooks, bait or weapon — but with words.

Schneck wrote millions of them, churning out thousands of stories, columns and newsletters running the gamut of his wide-ranging interests and packed with his astute expertise over the course of a 26-year career at PennLive and The Patriot-News.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos