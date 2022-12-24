The lack of adequate broadband service in many parts of the Commonwealth continues to create difficulties for many residents, businesses, health care providers and others.
In order to address this challenging problem, accurate data is needed regarding where internet connectivity is lacking so officials can maximize federal dollars received to address the problem, said state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, in a newsletter to constituents.
The Federal Communications Commission released updated broadband maps in late November. Residents may view the maps and search for individual location service data at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/
Penn State Extension has been working to coordinate data to verify and, where necessary, challenge the accuracy of these maps.
“However, to make sure we have the most accurate data, your help is needed to help assess the accuracy of the maps,” Causer said. “If you are experiencing broadband issues, please take a moment to check the data and provide your input if needed. The information will be used to determine where federal funding is used for projects to improve broadband services.”
Initial challenges to the FCC data are due by Jan. 13. Individual resident challenges may be filed simply by viewing a location on the map and clicking the “Availability Challenge” button on the right side of the screen and following the subsequent steps.