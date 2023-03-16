Hamilton Maple Products

Larry Hamilton looks over the equipment at Hamilton’s Maple Products in Ulysses.

 Photo from hamiltonspuremaple.com

COUDERSPORT — The Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association 19th Annual Maple Weekend is set for Saturday and Sunday in Potter and Tioga counties, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

A total of 23 maple producers will be taking part, offering tours, samples, demonstrations and more. Plenty of maple products will be available as well, like lollipops, candy, maple sausage and more.

