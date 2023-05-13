Pennsylvania’s municipal primary election is slated for Tuesday.
In this primary, McKean County voters will see a change to the configuration of the Magisterial District Judge offices. The number of offices will be reduced to three, with two offices in Bradford combining.
District Judge Dominic Cercone is retiring.
The sole candidate for the newly created office in Bradford is incumbent Richard Luther Jr. Incumbents are unopposed for the other two offices as well, with William Todd seeking the Smethport office and David Engman seeking the Kane office.
All three candidates have cross-filed.
Several other candidates are running unopposed as well.
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is running unopposed, as is Wendy Yaros, register of wills and clerk of the orphan’s court. Michele Vogel-Snyder is unopposed for recorder of deeds.
In the City of Bradford, Mayor Tom Riel is running unopposed. Incumbent councilman Fred Proper is unopposed for a two-year council seat.
At Kane Area School District, four candidates cross-filed, Derek Dangelo, Scott Paul, Thomas Kerek and Larry Scott Rudolph, while Wendy L. Oakes filed as a Republican. There are five openings.
At Oswayo Valley School District, Region I, Douglas Resig, a Republican, is the lone candidate for the one open seat.
In Port Allegany School District, where there are five open seats, candidates Erica Petruzzi, Nicholas Valentine and Jason Stake cross-filed, while Ink Young is running as a Republican.
In Smethport School District, Region I, where there are two open seats, Republican Ray Learn is the sole candidate. In Region II, Heather McKean is the sole candidate for the one opening. In Region III, where there are two openings, Republicans Jason Tronetti and Kraig Okerlund are running.
In Annin Township, Republican Joel Windsor is seeking one six-year term as supervisor, while Republican Kimberly Windsor is seeking a two-year term as supervisor.
In Ceres Township, Republican Jeffery Moyer is seeking one six-year term as supervisor.
There were no candidates for Corydon Township.
In Eldred Township, Republican Timothy Moyer is seeking a six-year term as supervisor.
In Hamilton Township, Rebecca Davidson is seeking the six-year supervisor’s term.
Dale Howard, a Republican, is seeking the supervisor seat for Hamlin Township.
In Kane Borough, Republicans Jack Zelina and Thomas Kase are each seeking one of four terms on council. Zelina is the lone candidate for a two-year term on council.
In Lewis Run, Democrat Dianna DeCasper and Republican Jason Campogiana are the only two candidates for two openings on borough council.
In Liberty Township, Dick Brown, a Republican, is running for supervisor.
In Mount Jewett Borough, Chuck Paar, Robin Blankenship and Brett Morgan, all Republicans, are seeking three openings on council.
In Smethport Borough, three Republican candidates are seeking three openings, Ryan Yingling, Mark Farrell and Dick Ognen. Republican Randall Taylor is seeking a two-year term on council.
In Wetmore Township, Scott Austin is seeking the term of supervisor.
There were no candidates listed for Port Allegany Borough Council, where there are three 4-year seats and one 2-year seat, or for Sergeant Township supervisor.