The Federal Correctional Institution at McKean in Lewis Run is without water in the secure facility because of a blockage and pipe failure of the main sewage line.
On Tuesday, Warden Jaynell Hutchinson said, “It is not impacting any of the public. It hasn’t been affecting anyone outside of us.”
Portable toilets and sanitation stations have been provided throughout the facility. Medical care, potable water, and meals are being provided to inmates. While inmate movement is still somewhat limited, recreation and leisure activities are being afforded in the housing units.
“We discovered the break on Sunday,” the warden said, adding that staff has been working for 18 hours to try to get to the pipes. There is an outside contractor helping as well.
“I don’t have an update right now” as to when service might be restored, Hutchinson said. “My hope is that it will be today.”
There are a total of 1,090 male inmates at the prison, between the secure facility and the minimum security satellite camp.
The water issues are impacting only the secure facility, and not the camp, the warden said.
Visitors can visit the local institution’s public website
https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/mck/ for any updates on visitation.
Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.