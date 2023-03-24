The Friends of Hanley Library will sponsor a reading by Civil War scholar Dr. Christopher Mackowski at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 in the Harriett B. Wick Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Mackowski, a 1991 graduate of Pitt-Bradford, will discuss his latest book, “Grant’s Last Battle,” and share excerpts and stories from the book, particularly about how the Union general and former president wrote his memoirs while dying of throat cancer.
Mackowski is a professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y., where he serves as associate dean for undergraduate programs, and works with the National Park Service at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, which includes the Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania battlefields. He is the historian-in-residence at Stevenson Ridge, a historic property on the Spotsylvania battlefield.
He is the editor-in-chief and co-founder of the Emerging Civil War blog and has authored or co-authored nearly two dozen books and edited a half-dozen essay collections on the Civil War. He is vice president and serves on the board of directors of the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust and serves on the advisory board of the Civil War Roundtable Congress.
Earlier this month, he was selected by the American Battlefield Trust as a recipient of its highly regarded Copie Hill Civil War Fellowship.
The Friends of Hanley Library is a non-profit group that supports education and literary programming for Pitt-Bradford and local communities.
A reception and book signing will follow Mackowski’s presentation, which is free and open to the public.