Civil War scholar Dr. Christopher Mackowski

The Friends of Hanley Library will sponsor a reading by Civil War scholar Dr. Christopher Mackowski at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 in the Harriett B. Wick Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Mackowski, a 1991 graduate of Pitt-Bradford, will discuss his latest book, “Grant’s Last Battle,” and share excerpts and stories from the book, particularly about how the Union general and former president wrote his memoirs while dying of throat cancer.

