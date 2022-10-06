EMPORIUM — The Lyme Timber Company recently deployed Pennsylvania’s first winch assist harvesting system for logging on steep slopes, reaching the milestone of 100 acres logged last week.

The equipment, a 2022 EMS Tractionline Winch Assist System, is the latest technology to further modernize the region’s forestry industry. The system includes specialized winches that maintain constant tension on cables attached to a machine that fells timber on steep slopes. The system reduces ground pressure, erosion and the need for dangerous hand felling on these same slopes.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos