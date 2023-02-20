Richard W Luther Jr. has announced his intention to seek re-election as magisterial district judge for the newly formed Bradford City, Bradford Township and Foster Township District.
Luther will cross-file for both the Republican and Democratic nomination in the May 16th primary election.
Luther received his certification as a magisterial district judge from the State of Pennsylvania in 2005 and has served in a full-time capacity since starting in January of 2006.
Prior to his 2005 election, Luther served 24 years in local law enforcement. That time encompassed service with the police departments of Foster, Bradford and Corydon townships, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Drug Task Force and McKean County Drug Task Force. Luther retired as a lieutenant with the Bradford Township Police Department after 23 years of full-time service.
Other education and training include Mercyhurst University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
A lifelong resident of Bradford, Luther is a graduate of Bradford Area High School.
Luther is a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, the Exchange Club, Bradford Township Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Police, National Rifle Association and Special Court Judges Association.
He is the son of the late Richard W. Luther Sr. and Bettie Luther. He and his family reside in Bradford Township.