COUDERSPORT — Stop in any time between 5 and 6 a.m. this coming Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the Early Morning Lunar Eclipse Viewing Program at the Night Sky Public Viewing Area at Cherry Springs State Park, 4639 Cherry Springs Road.
Observe the earth’s shadow as it passes over the moon and take a close-up look at the eclipse through a telescope. An early-morning moon viewing opportunity won’t happen again until March 2025.
Co-leading the program are Hills Creek State Park Complex Natural Resource Program Specialist Tim Morey and Cherry Springs and Lyman Run Environmental Education Specialist Susan Schenck.
This program will also include information about the causes of lunar eclipses and viewing the November night sky. Hot coffee will be provided. Bring a reusable mug.
Follow the walkway from the public program parking area at Cherry Springs to the seating area. Since seating is limited, attendees may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.
Visitors may want to check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
This program will be canceled in the event of rain, thunder or snow. All those who register will receive an email by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 confirming the status of the Nov. 8 program.
The park asks that visitors to twhis Night Sky program leave their pets at home.