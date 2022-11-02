COUDERSPORT — Stop in any time between 5 and 6 a.m. this coming Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the Early Morning Lunar Eclipse Viewing Program at the Night Sky Public Viewing Area at Cherry Springs State Park, 4639 Cherry Springs Road.

Observe the earth’s shadow as it passes over the moon and take a close-up look at the eclipse through a telescope. An early-morning moon viewing opportunity won’t happen again until March 2025.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos