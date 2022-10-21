Wide spread “brown outs” or moments of low voltage were experienced throughout Bradford Township on Thursday, from the west end of Bradford to Lewis Run, customers experienced “a few moments of voltage dimming,” according to PENELEC spokesperson, Todd Meyers.
Earlier in the afternoon, then again around 3:20 p.m. the lights noticeably went on and off, or dimmed, a few times in The Era offices. Reportedly, the episodes of low voltage extended from issues with a non-electrical line running between a substation in the west end of Bradford to the substation in Lewis Run, reported Meyers.
“This morning, around 10 a.m., there was a momentary type of blip that customers in Bradford and surrounding areas would have experienced,” said Meyers. “So that had us looking immediately for what may have caused it. Turns out, a line that runs just south of Bradford from the Lewis Run substation to the substation on the west end was down.
“The wire was a non-conducting line, a neutral wire to help with lightning protection. The line was fixed and the conductor reset. However, when the line was re-energized they noticed a problem was still there — some customers may have noticed low voltage issues with electrical services, which lasted about 15 seconds, or so,” explained Meyers.
Crews from PENELEC returned to the line, which they repaired earlier, and walked the line from the substation in Lewis Run towards the substation in the west end of Bradford. While walking the line the workmen found a tree which had fallen, and was resting on the line.
“The crews are currently out working to remove the tree,” Meyers reported to The Era at approximately 4:40 p.m.
No further low voltage issues were noted later in the evening.