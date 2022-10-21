Wide spread “brown outs” or moments of low voltage were experienced throughout Bradford Township on Thursday, from the west end of Bradford to Lewis Run, customers experienced “a few moments of voltage dimming,” according to PENELEC spokesperson, Todd Meyers.

Earlier in the afternoon, then again around 3:20 p.m. the lights noticeably went on and off, or dimmed, a few times in The Era offices. Reportedly, the episodes of low voltage extended from issues with a non-electrical line running between a substation in the west end of Bradford to the substation in Lewis Run, reported Meyers.

