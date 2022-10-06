Remember the proposal from the Maryland National Guard to have low-flying practice flights over the Pennsylvania Wilds? It’s still under consideration, but it appears that mum’s the word.
The office of Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., said no update had been received on the status of the project. Last year, during the public comment period on the proposal, Thompson reached out to the Guard in “vehement opposition” after an environmental assessment on the proposal found that a low-fly zone would have no significant impact.
Linda Devlin, director of Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, stated opposition as well, and asked for public meetings for the Maryland National Guard to answer questions. She has heard no updates on the proposal, either.
On Wednesday, Capt. Ben Hughes, of Maryland National Guard Public Affairs, said a review of the comments received during the public review period — which ended Dec. 31, 2021 — has been completed.
“(National Guard Bureau) continues to review the Proposed Action and potential environmental impacts that could occur as a result of the Proposed Action,” Hughes said in a statement to The Era. “Coordination with the Department of the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration is ongoing to ensure a complete and thorough analysis.”
The FAA has final say over the proposal.
At issue is a proposal for jet pilot training at low altitudes — as low as 100 feet — over McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and some parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York.
In October 2021, the Maryland Guard released an environmental assessment on the proposal, finding a low-fly zone would have no significant impact.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet.
Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
Much of training would involve A-10 Thunderbolt II jet pilots practicing maneuvers to give close air support to U.S. ground forces, a mission that can bring the A-10, nicknamed the “Warthog,” down to treetop level.
“The main purpose of the proposed modification to the Duke Military Operating Area (MOA) is to provide low-altitude airspace to accurately train and prepare for current and future conflicts in an integrated, year-round, and realistic training environment,” read a notice on the project website. “The modified low-altitude airspace will provide (Maryland Air National Guard) A-10 pilots the ability to train so they protect American and ally troops on the ground as well as perform search and rescue missions.”
Critics of the proposal have been clear that they support the military, and oppose the project based on concerns about noise, wildlife impacts and tourism impacts on the impacted counties.
However, past comments from Guard officials have indicated there is no other acceptable military airspace within a 200 mile radius of their base at Martin State Airport. Other potential locations would impact national air travel at Baltimore and Washington, D.C. airports.
Officials said the impact to the region would be minimal, as the training flights would pass by in seconds, totaling minutes per year.
There is no updated information as to the status of the project on the site.
The announcements section of the site was posted last December, with a notice that the public comment period had been extended from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, 2021. The project documents listed on the site are drafts rather than final documents.