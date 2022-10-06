Low Fly planes

There is no updated information as to the proposal that involves A-10 Thunderbolt II (a.k.a. A10 Warthog) jet pilots practicing maneuvers over the PA Wilds.

 Released by Public Affairs, Senior Master Sergeant Jim Foard, Maryland Air National Guard.

Remember the proposal from the Maryland National Guard to have low-flying practice flights over the Pennsylvania Wilds? It’s still under consideration, but it appears that mum’s the word.

The office of Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., said no update had been received on the status of the project. Last year, during the public comment period on the proposal, Thompson reached out to the Guard in “vehement opposition” after an environmental assessment on the proposal found that a low-fly zone would have no significant impact.

