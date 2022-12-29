Mark Lonzi Kathy Miller

Mark Lonzi, newly hired executive director of Destinations-Bradford, stands with Kathy Miller, board member, as they review all programs the organization provides to members of the community.

Destinations-Bradford, a community outreach center, welcomed a new executive director to their family this week. Mark Lonzi, of Bradford, was chosen after a long and thorough search by the Board of Directors.

Lonzi had been a member on the board years ago and is familiar with what the organization does for the community it serves. The board of directors had been searching for a new executive director since August.

