Destinations-Bradford, a community outreach center, welcomed a new executive director to their family this week. Mark Lonzi, of Bradford, was chosen after a long and thorough search by the Board of Directors.
Lonzi had been a member on the board years ago and is familiar with what the organization does for the community it serves. The board of directors had been searching for a new executive director since August.
“I always wanted to be in a position to help people, a strong relationship with Jesus Christ, and I wanted to further His message,” said Lonzi.
Lonzi was asked to be on the board again but declined because he had applied for the executive director position.
“I struggled with the decision, a lot, and I prayed, a lot,” Lonzi said. He had been working in meat departments for years and knew his job. He wondered if changing careers now was a good idea. Yet he also noted that he was experiencing some health issues and would be needing reduced hours, which was hard to admit.
Lonzi realized, “I wanted something rewarding — something that would help people.”
Destinations-Bradford has been run by its board members for the past several months, and the board members are now versed in every aspect of running the organization. Lonzi said he can’t wait to get started learning everything his new job entails.
He knows already that he will need to learn how to write for grants, keep the Facebook page updated, and assist the board with the many tasks they do.
He said, “I am thankful for all of them, the board, that they stepped up and learned what needed to be done and will be able to teach me all the things I need to know. I don’t get rattled too easily and I am not sure what to expect, but I am just happy to help where I’m needed here and to the people in need.”
Over the recent cold snap, Lonzi noticed a few people who were pushing carts. Some were offered help and took it, others didn’t want the help. This is where the organization wishes it could one day expand its services.
Board member Kathy Miller stated “Bradford does not have a warming center or an overnight shelter for those who are not looking for permanent placement. And, some people, unfortunately, some have been kicked out of the OYO for various reasons.”
Someday, Destinations-Bradford hopes to be the hub for temporary emergency needs. For now, they are focused on their four core services: Food Pantry, Gas Card Program, Emergency Homeless Housing Voucher Program and the Emergency Prescription Assistance Program.
Thankfully, Miller said, each of these programs has been successful with the help of grants from many organizations across the region, Second Harvest, Big Lots and the donations from the surrounding community.
“Most recently, we received $3,500. There was nothing attached to the donation stating it was to be used for one of the programs specifically, which is helpful. The donation came from a few very generous downtown businesses — they know who they are, and we thank them — and we will use this money for a few operational costs and projects, probably related to the most recent broken pipe,” said Miller.
The broken pipe. This, according to Miller, is the fourth one this season. Destinations-Bradford is in search of a new location, though it is not high on their priority list.
Other needs they have that are more immediate, include dish and laundry detergent, toilet paper, razors, shampoo and other hygiene products.
Lonzi walked through the building as Miller gave a quick tour before assisting a few clients on Wednesday.
“There is always more we can do,” Lonzi said. “This town is so generous and we are all working together, with the same goals in mind. Nobody is in competition with one another. It is great to see how we all work together.”
Lonzi lives with his wife, Joanne, in Bradford. Together they raised four children who are all now adults.
Destinations-Bradford is limited to residents in the Bradford Area School District at this time but hopes to expand one day in the future. They are located at 1 Main St. in Bradford.
For more information, call (814) 362-4551 or stop by between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.