It was a long shot. It had been around 80 years since a dying man’s last words to a fellow airman were to “tell my parents I love them.”

S.Sgt. Paul C. Akin heard the words of fellow S.Sgt. Richard Caserio, and came home from World War II anxious to carry out those wishes. Akin tried and tried, but in the years before the internet and easy access to worlds of information, had no luck.

