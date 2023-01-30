It was a long shot. It had been around 80 years since a dying man’s last words to a fellow airman were to “tell my parents I love them.”
S.Sgt. Paul C. Akin heard the words of fellow S.Sgt. Richard Caserio, and came home from World War II anxious to carry out those wishes. Akin tried and tried, but in the years before the internet and easy access to worlds of information, had no luck.
“This really bothered Paul,” said his son-in-law, Brad Stuart, who decided to take up the quest after his father-in-law had passed away in 2006.
Stuart, who lives in Texas, retired from his job as a S/W engineer and manager at Raytheon in 2020 and began the search in earnest. He researched; he collected information; he sent letters, but didn’t hear responses — until he contacted The Era, and ‘Round The Square ran columns about the search.
Then Bradford residents Richard and Patty Colosimo read it. That is Richard Joseph Colosimo, named for his great-uncle, who was lost in World War II, Richard Joseph Caserio.
“All the people mentioned in the article are his family,” an emotional Patty Colosimo told The Era after reading the column, expressing her surprise and excitement to hear about Stuart and his search.
“It was a wonderful feeling to know that Richard was not alone in his final minutes and that he was held and comforted by Paul. It is very comforting for us,” she said.
“And from what Brad has told us, all the men in the squadron were all like brothers so he really was, in a sense, with family. We were also extremely impressed with Brad’s persistence and commitment to finding our family, even after his father-in-law had passed. It is so special that this became his own passion to find closure for his family as well as ours. Now our families will always be connected.”
BACKGROUND
“The search to contact Richard’s parents (and later his family) began when my father-in-law, S.Sgt. Paul C. Akin, was discharged from the Army Air Forces (AAF) in September of 1945,” Brad Stuart explained. “Paul did what he could to try to contact Richard’s parents, however, obtaining information like that in the ‘40s wasn’t as easy as it is today.
“I joined Paul’s family as his son-in-law in 1989 and was told by Paul about the fellow crewman’s dying request to tell his parents he loved them. It clearly bothered Paul that he had not been able to honor the request. Even in the late ‘80s, finding information was not that easy.”
Stuart began collecting information on Akin’s service during World War II, and working on creating and maintaining family memorials on the website “Find A Grave.”
When he found Richard Caserio’s obituary in The Bradford Era, and saw that his parents had died, he was disheartened, but saw there were family members still in the Bradford area and were members of St. Bernard Church.
Stuart tried emailing the church, but the emails went unanswered.
“When I failed to receive a response, I put the effort of contacting Richard’s family aside, but continued to work on Paul’s military records. Then on January 20th of this year, while going over Paul’s military information, I re-read Richard’s obituary and decided that I could try sending a request to The Bradford Era for assistance.”
REACTION
The Colosimos pulled out family photos, called relatives and shared memories, finding comfort in the knowledge that Caserio hadn’t died alone.
Patty Colosimo gave some background on the family. Caserio’s parents were Patsy and Anita Basile Caserio.
“As for where Richard fit into the birth order, Josephine was the oldest child b. 1916, then Camille but they called her Camilla b. 1917, then Richard b. 1921, Anthony b. 1923 and Bernard b. 1928,” she explained. Josephine married Johnny Colosimo, and were Richard Colosimo’s grandparents.
“Josephine talked often to our family about Richard,” Patty Colosimo shared. “My children remember her sharing his story with them — three generations later.
“A photo of him in uniform hung in the family home for many years, then in Josephine’s home after her parents passed and now it hangs in our home,” she said.
“I have reached out to our Aunt Anita who lives in South Carolina to make her aware of this. She is the only living child of Josephine Colosimo, Richard’s sister,” Patty Colosimo explained. “We haven’t seen her in years, but she was astonished to hear about the story. She turns 80 this year.”
She shared that a sad part of the story is that none of Richard Caserio’s siblings are still around. “His last remaining sibling, Anthony, passed in 2021. Anthony, too, was a decorated veteran and he would get quite emotional when he spoke of Richard,” she said.
CONNECTION
The long search on Brad Stuart’s part and his knowledge of Richard Caserio have created a connection between the two families.
Stuart explained, for his family, finding the Colosimos was a joyous occasion.
“Words can’t describe our family’s appreciation,” he said. “We had all heard the story of Paul trying to reach Richard’s family. His parents clearly knew he loved them, for his descendants to know that he didn’t die alone, and to know that Crew 68 was a ‘family,’ is a help. The airmen in Crew 68 didn’t expect to come home. All they had was each other and letters from home in which to take comfort.”
However, he said, “I believe Richard’s parents know. From Heaven above, they know. My wife was deeply touched to know that her father finally had closure for a promise he had carried for so long. I’ve been passing it along to all the other family members.”
Stuart added, “I told Patty I felt like I knew the Caserio family. I was quite familiar with Richard’s immediate family from their “Find a Grave” memorials. But now I had faces to go with the names. Patty shared pictures with me of Richard’s parents, Pasty and Anita, along with pictures of his sisters Camille and Josephine, and his brother Anthony.”
He’s shared information on missions Caserio flew, pictures of the planes he flew, a copy of the War Department’s “WWII Honor List of Dead and Missing for the State of Pennsylvania,” along with a copy of the US Army QMC (Quartermaster Corps) Form No.2-GRS (Graves Registration Service) indicating that Richard was buried in Cambridge on May 13, 1944.
“He was later repatriated to the U.S. to be buried in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Bradford on August 10, 1948 (finally making it home).”
Colosimo said that Stuart has been a “wealth of information” concerning Caserio, sharing many things the family didn’t know.
“Our daughter Chelsea researches our ancestry and she is speaking with Brad (Sunday) afternoon. She found Richard’s draft card online through her research and is continuing to research his early life before he was drafted. She found that he worked at the old Hooker Fulton building.”
She’s reached out to Sally Costik at Bradford Landmark Society to find out what Caserio might have done, working back then.
Colosimo continued, “I am sure we will continue this exchange for a while. Ultimately, it would be great to meet him and his wife face-to-face.”