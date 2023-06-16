ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Dr. Claire Watson, who directed the initiative that created St. Bonaventure University’s Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions in 2016, has been named the school’s interim dean.
Watson will succeed Dr. Douglas Pisano, founding dean of the DePerro School, who leaves St. Bonaventure at the end of June to become dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Watson begins her role as interim dean on June 30.
A search for a new permanent dean is expected to be launched in the fall.
In addition to having served as executive director of the Allied Health Initiative that established the School of Health Professions, Watson is the founding director of three programs in the school: bachelor’s degree programs in health science and public health, and a master’s program in public health. She is a teaching assistant professor in all three programs.
Watson also serves Special Olympics New York as a member of its Health Advisory Board and a volunteer clinical health director for health promotion, and she consults with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health as a New York State Public Health Corps senior fellow. In addition, she is a faculty athletic representative for the NCAA’s Athletic 10 Conference, helping to ensure that the university maintains a proper balance between academics and intercollegiate athletics.
Watson joined the St. Bonaventure faculty in 2013. She holds a Ph.D. in public health from Walden University, a master’s degree in public health from Walden, a master’s in exercise science from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Geneseo.