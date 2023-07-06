What is an Eggel? It is one of the most ordered breakfast sandwiches at the newest restaurant in Downtown Bradford. Egg, choice of American or Swiss or provolone cheese, choice of bacon or sausage or ham, sandwiched between two hot and fluffy fresh waffles, and yes, gluten free is always an option at this location — that’s an Eggel.
Waffled Up opened Wednesday at its new 62 Main St. location. That’s not all, it is under new ownership as well. The establishment was previously located on East Main Street, said new owner, Tarren Trout, who purchased the business from its previous owner.
“I was going to stay there,” she said. “Then I saw this space and knew it was right.” She was looking for a place that would provide a cozy coffee shop feel, and this shop, right behind the Bradford Chamber of Commerce, worked out perfectly.
“We were set to open on July 12 but all the work was finished and we were waiting for the final inspections and license to come,” Trout said. “When it came sooner than expected, we announced the opening. We were ready.”
She said it had been a busy and steady day, on Wednesday. “People have been coming in all day. It has been humbling to see so many come and support this shop.”
Visitors who were paying their tab could be overheard answering the cashier’s question: “How was it?” and the replies varied — “Spectacular,” “Wow! Really good!,” “ I will be in again soon.”
Waffled Up offers a breakfast and lunch menu and DoorDash begins on Saturday. To go pick up orders can be placed by calling (814) 596-0105.
The business is closed on Monday and Tuesday, and holds the following business hours during the week: Wednesday and Friday — Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trout has been in the industry for 24 years, though she said this is the first time she has owned a restaurant. “I really thought it was time to do something for myself.”