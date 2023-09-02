The Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary will host a Veterans Tailgate from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the VFW Events Center at 94 Barbour St.
There will be activities, snacks, games, door prizes, a dunk tank, photo booth, free haircuts, veterans information, blood pressure screenings and lots more. Bring a veteran down to check it out. It’s all free to veterans.
There will be a box to bring old flags to drop off for proper disposal.
Parking on Barbour Street and in the lot across the street is appreciated.