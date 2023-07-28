Students at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will not see their tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year.
The University of Pittsburgh made the announcement Wednesday following a vote by its Board of Trustees that approved the university’s budget and set tuition rates at all five Pitt campuses.
While Pitt did increase tuition for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students at its Pittsburgh campus, tuition at the regional campuses will remain the same.
“We’re very pleased that the university did not raise Pitt-Bradford’s tuition for the 2023-24 academic year,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Bradford’s president.
“We know affordability is a main concern for students seeking a personalized Pitt-Bradford education and the prestigious Pitt degree as well as their families. As the cost for college and so many other goods and services continues to rise in Pennsylvania and across the United States, this news highlights the outstanding value of a Pitt-Bradford education.”
Tuition for full-time in-state residents at Pitt-Bradford will remain at $13,660 per year for programs other than engineering technology and nursing. Tuition for engineering technology is $15,838 per year and nursing tuition is $17,502 per year.
Pitt Bradford offers the Go Beyond NYS Award, which brings out-of-state tuition down to the in-state rate, to qualifying students in more than 20 counties in the Southern Tier, Western, Finger Lakes and Central New York regions.
Additionally, 96.8% of Pitt-Bradford students who apply for financial aid receive some form of help. During the 2022-23 academic year, the average financial aid award was $19,972 for Pennsylvania students and $29,763 for out-of-state students.
For the 2023-24 academic year, the University of Pittsburgh will continue to match Federal Pell Grants dollar for dollar through the Pitt Pell Plus Program. In future years, Pitt will continue to match the grants, but only up to a certain dollar amount that has yet to be determined.
Panther Merit Scholarships can add thousands of dollars in aid as well. Finally, donor scholarships help returning Pitt-Bradford students meet their need.
For more information on tuition and fees at Pitt-Bradford, visit upb.pitt.edu/tuition.