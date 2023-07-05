MOUNT JEWETT — A few cars on a Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad train through Mount Jewett hopped the track late Monday night, but did not tip over or spill.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for BPRR told The Era, “Around 11:30 p.m. yesterday in Mount Jewett, a Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad train derailed three rail cars carrying coal. The rail cars remained upright with no freight spilled. There were no injuries, and no hazardous material was involved. The derailment was cleared today (Tuesday) around 1:30 p.m. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.”
It was around 8 a.m. on Independence Day when Chuck Paar, borough councilman in Mount Jewett, got the call from maintenance man Brett Morgan.
“It’s blocking the Center Street crossing,” Paar said late Tuesday afternoon. The cars that had gone off the rails had been taken care of by that time, and repairs were underway, he said.
“There wasn’t any liquid or hazmat involved.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, railcars hauling coal carry about 116 tons.
Paar said he didn’t visit the site, but from his many years and many miles on the road as a trucker, he knows that railroads have specialized equipment for dealing with cars that jumped the tracks. In cases of full-on derailments, like the February tragedy in East Palestine, Ohio, there are companies with specialized equipment for recovery.
He continued, explaining that the borough has procedures in place in case of emergencies, which would be followed in case the situation had been more serious.
“Obviously with all the hype regarding Ohio, towns are more in tune,” Paar said, adding, “We’ve lived with a (railroad) main going through Mount Jewett forever.”
There was no threat to the community, he added.
Center Street was blocked, which is the primary way to the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Trail — MJ2KB Trail, Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year. The other streets — Kushequa Avenue and Lumber Street — remained open.
Paar remarked that the Center Street crossing was recently redone, but added he wasn’t sure exactly where the train had hopped the tracks.