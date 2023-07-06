Three McKean County churches have joined forces to align with the new Global Methodist Church denomination, effective July 13.
This decision, which was not an easy one, came after much prayerful deliberation and discernment over the last year.
The parishioners feel that the Global Methodist Church more fully exemplifies the authority of scripture and the redeeming work of faith in Jesus. They believe that all persons are of sacred value, created in the image of God. They invite and welcome all people to worship with them.
The three churches join as the Center McKean County Charge of the Global Methodist Church. As three churches together, there are more resources for ministry, in terms of sharing both finances and people. New ministries are being planned to help build up each community. The Center McKean County Charge is currently under the leadership of Rev. Beverly A. Spore of Emporium, an Elder in the Global Methodist Church.
The former Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church, located in Hamlin Township at 20 School St., will become the Hazel Hurst Global Methodist Church. It will maintain its 8:30 a.m. time for Sunday worship.
The former Mount Jewett United Methodist Church, located at 1 Boyd St., will become Mount Jewett Light on the Hill Community Church. Sunday worship time will be changed to 9:45 a.m.
The former Crosby United Methodist Church, located in Norwich Township at 38 Christian Hollow Road, will become Crosby Community Church. Sunday worship time will be changed to 11:15 a.m.