WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced the temporary closure of Forest Road 508 in the Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
Construction is planned for June 20th to the 23rd and is dependent on weather conditions. An existing culvert is being replaced with an aquatic organism passage (AOP) culvert requiring the temporary road closure. An alternate route is available from U.S. Route 219 to Westline Road to Forest Roads 188/504.
“We anticipate that construction can be completed in one day, but it may extend into the morning of the following day. We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary road closure may cause,” said Civil Engineering Technician William Printup.
The bottomless arch AOP culvert is designed to safely pass the flows of storms, reduce maintenance needs, mimic a natural streambed, and improve aquatic organism passage. The new culvert will improve the habitat for native trout and other species of fish, salamanders, frogs, crayfish, and mammals that travel along stream corridors.