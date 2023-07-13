Open Arms Church will host Storyteller’s Live, an evening of stories, prayers, and music around a fire, on July 29.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and take place in the lower parking lot at 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, about a mile past Walmart. Storyteller’s Live will follow the Thrive Children’s Ministry’s Super Summer Bash, which will run from 3 to 6 p.m.
Storyteller’s Live is an opportunity for individuals to share their personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs. Worship team members will also play instruments around the fire.
“Storyteller’s Live is an opportunity to worship God through song and to hear what Jesus is doing in each of our lives through our testimonials,” said Worship Pastor Rich Dennison.
For more information about Storyteller’s Live, visit www.oachurch.com.