State-of-the-art pulmonary function tests offered at BRMC

Anyone struggling with asthma, COPD, going through chemotherapy, suffering from burn pit exposure, or have any trouble breathing in general, should request a pulmonary function tests (PFT) referral.
PFTs offered at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) could possibly detect an underlying breathing problem.
BRMC administers PFTs using the top-of-the-line plethysmography machine which will evaluate exactly what is causing any obstruction or restriction in air flow in the lungs. A PFT also provides a lot of valuable information that can lead to a better understanding and treating of a respiratory condition.
BRMC is one of the only hospitals in the area that is currently using a plethysmography box. With this machine, the respiratory therapists on-site will be able to perform the best and most accurate tests measuring lung volume, capacity, rates of flow, gas exchange, and so much more.
“The capabilities of this machine are astounding,” said Misty Sanders, RRT, lead respiratory therapist, BRMC. “There is so much opportunity to use our plethysmography machine to better serve our community. We’re anticipating additional services to be offered in the future.”
One of the most common tests conducted by the outpatient respiratory services is the lung diffusion test (DLCO). A DLCO test is administered by having a patient breath in a special mixture of gases. When the patient breaths out, the provider can determine how much of the gas remains. This measures how healthy the lungs are and gives the patient’s doctor useful information that can help to diagnose or treat various lung disorders.
There are many different reasons why a patient would get a PFT, but anyone with breathing problems or someone suffering from any major illness should see their healthcare provider to request a referral for a PFT. Early screening and treatment of a lung disease can lead to a longer, healthier life.
“Respiratory services are still available at BRMC and we want the community to know this,” said Sanders. “I’ve been here for over a decade and not many local community members know exactly what is offered within the four walls of the hospital. Having this service is a vital resource to the area and provides comprehensive quality respiratory services close to home!”
Appointments can be made by calling the respiratory department at BRMC at (814) 362-8603. Anyone wishing to have a pulmonary function test conducted should speak with their primary care provider to get a referral.