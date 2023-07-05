SMETHPORT — For the third year in a row the Smethport Fire Department has been hard at work preparing for Summerfest, an event “for the entire family,” said fundraising chairman for the Smethport Fire Department Jim Dougherty.
Summerfest will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Smethport Fire Hall on South Nelson Street.
Once Summerfest kicks-off, the vendor fair with booths will be available inside and outside the building displaying various hand-made goods, and other various items for sale. Voting for the Chinese auction will also begin at 9 a.m.
In addition to the craft vendors, Dougherty confirmed that this year there will be seven food truck vendors during the outside events and they will continue to offer their wares throughout the day and during the various other events — such as the “ever popular” cornhole tournament.
At 1 p.m., the cornhole tournament will begin. Sign-ups to enter this tournament will be held earlier in the day Saturday, at 11 a.m.
Also at 11 a.m., the children’s games will begin, as well as the bounce house which will open for children to enjoy.
During the festivities, the Smethport Fire Department will have their antique Stewart Fire Engine and recently restored 1923 Model T Engine on display — the Model T Engine will be celebrating its 100th birthday.
New this year, according to Dougherty, Summerfest will feature Axe-tion Seekers from St. Marys with their Axe Trailer giving demonstrations and letting the public throw.
In addition, drinks, games, crafts, raffles and more will be offered for children and adults during the event hours.
The evening will close with seven hours of live musical entertainment with a live acoustic performance by Dan Roche from 3 to 6 p.m. and then County Lines will take the stage from 7 to 11 p.m.
Attendees may want to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music playing from the outdoor stage.
“Looks like a great weather day Saturday. See you at Summerfest 2023,” said Dougherty. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be partly sunny with only a 30% chance of showers and a high near 82 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. (Bring a sweater, to stay and enjoy the musical entertainment long after the sun goes down.)
All day admission is $5; Children under the age of 12 enter for free. Although chairs/ blankets are encouraged, coolers will not be permitted on the premises.
For more information about the 2023 Summerfest, visit https://smethportfd.org/