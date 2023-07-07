WASHINGTON — A policy change is needed to help emergency personnel who respond to train derailments, and Pennsylvania’s senators are lauding a new proposal to do just that.
On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Deputy Administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Tristan Brown in support of a proposed PHMSA rule requiring railroads to make real-time information regarding the contents of train cars available to emergency responders and to proactively push this information to emergency responders in the event of a derailment or other accident.
In the letter, the senators pointed to the disastrous Norfolk Southern train derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border as an example of why this policy change is needed to keep firefighters and first responders safe in times of crisis.
Following the derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board held hearings in East Palestine, Ohio, which highlighted how insufficient information-sharing policies put emergency responders in harm’s way during the derailment this past February. Hearing testimony revealed that while Norfolk Southern was able to notify contractors about the specific contents of the derailed train within minutes, it took hours for some emergency response agencies to get correct consist information. This resulted in firefighters arriving at the scene without knowing what materials were involved in the fire they had to fight, as shown by harrowing footage played during the hearing.
The senators wrote, “The brave first responders who put their lives on the line to protect their communities during train derailments should not have to deal with both hazardous conditions and an intentional lack of critical information...we owe it to the first responders of East Palestine, Darlington Township, and the surrounding areas in Ohio and Pennsylvania to ensure that the information-sharing failures of this derailment, which put first responders needlessly and irresponsibly in additional danger, do not happen again.”
Earlier this year, Casey, Fetterman, and Brown introduced the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act to support first responders on the front lines of hazardous train derailments. The senators also joined a bipartisan group to introduce the Railway Safety Act to prevent future train derailments by improving rail safety protocols and holding rail companies accountable for these disasters by increasing fines.