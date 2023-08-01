RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library has planned an open house to highlight its building improvements for the community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For those unfamiliar with the improvements the Ridgway Public Library underwent, the interior has new flooring, drywall and plaster repairs, as well as upgrades to the public restrooms and a new HVAC system. Exterior railings were updated and a round of fresh paint applied.
Memorial lights added at the entrance were made possible by a $2,500 grant courtesy of the Rose and Dennis Heindl Family Fund and a donation from Denny Heindl. An awning-covered deck extension named the “Varischetti Terrace,” was added with a grant from the Varischetti Foundation.
The new Varischetti Terrace overlooks the conservatory garden with a sign donated by Jane Brynde. Remodel of the side deck was donated by the Brazinski family, according to the Ridgway Record.
Beyond the private and personal donations, several foundations and organizations provided grants toward the project, including the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, Frank Varischetti Foundation, George and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Northwest Charitable Foundation, Elk County commissioners and the Elk County Community Foundation.