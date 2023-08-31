Deborah Price received Paul Harris Fellow recognition at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Bradford meeting. This recognition is a special expression of appreciation for her service to the club and the community.
The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow is the Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for the founder of Rotary, Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905. Rotarians often designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of The Rotary Foundation.
“Debbie’s life and career have been a testament to Rotary’s most important principle: ‘Service Above Self,’” said Ben Kirsch, Rotary Club president. “As a nurse, a Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services at Bradford Regional Medical Center and finally as the CEO at Evergreen Elm, throughout Debbie’s career she has exemplified integrity, compassion and determination.”
As a long-time Rotarian and board member, Price and other members of the Rotary Club have worked on community service projects including Operation Warm, providing coats to local children; the pediatric dental project providing dental education and supplies to children birth to five; helping with Special Olympics, and many other initiatives.
The Rotary Club of Bradford supports, through volunteerism and donations, local organizations such as CARE for Children, Evergreen Elm, Futures Rehabilitation Center Inc., McKean County Special Olympics and the YWCA of Bradford.
For more information about Rotary visit www.rotary.org or contact Bradford Rotary Membership Chair, Angela Erway at bfdrotary@gmail.com.