CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that a pipe replacement project along Route 948 (Montmorenci Road) in Elk County will cause a daytime closure and detour starting Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, a crew from Elk County Maintenance will begin pipe replacement work and the detour will go into effect. The detour will be in place from Aug. 1-2, weather dependent, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. using U.S. Route 219 (Buffalo-Pittsburgh Highway), Route 4007 (Silver Creek Road), and Route 4003 (Long Level Road). Flaggers will be at the intersection of Route 948 and Long Level Road to direct traffic around a sharp turn. The detour will be lifted each night, once pipe work is complete for the day.
A crew from Elk County PennDOT Maintenance will perform this work, replacing a large pipe across the road that has deteriorated.