CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County Maintenance will be patching, sealing, ditching, crack sealing and cutting shoulders during the coming week.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Mowing and sign repairing will be done on various routes throughout the county.
Patching will be taking place on Seven Mile/Clermont Road and Columbia Hill Road. Crack sealing will be taking place on U.S. Route 6 from Port Allegany to the Potter County line.
Shoulder cutting will take place on Route 6 from Smethport to Port Allegany, on Route 446 from Eldred to Farmers Valley, Route 155 from Eldred to Turtlepoint and on Champlin Hill Road.
Ditching will take place on Route 246, from Looker Mountain Trail to Rixford.
A box culvert replacement will be done on Red Mill Road, with a detour in place from July 14 to July 24.