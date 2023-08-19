CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s maintenance crews for McKean and Elk counties have released maintenance schedules for next week, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
In McKean County, sign repairs and upgrades, as well as mowing, will be done on various state routes through the county.
Slide repairs will be done on Route 446 from Eldred to the New York state line.
Seal coating will be done on Route 46 from Smethport to the Cameron County line, and U.S. Route 6 from Marvindale to Lantz Corners. Expect delays.
Ditch cleaning will be done on Bells Run, Barnum and Oil Valley roads. Pipe flushing will be done on Route 59 in the Lafayette area, on Route 44 in the Ceres to Shinglehouse area, and on Route 1006, McCrae Brook Road.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker is working on bridge repair on U.S. Route 6 in Port Allegany. Traffic along Route 6 in Port Allegany Borough will be controlled temporarily by traffic signals.
In Elk County, pipe replacement will be done on Long Level Road and Silver Creek Road; side dozing on Glen Hazel Road, Bendigo Road and West Creek; ditching in various locations; and sewer flushing/tail ditching on 948 in the Highland area.