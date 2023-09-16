CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced maintenance activities in area counties for the coming week.
In McKean County, bridge maintenance and cleaning will be done on various routes throughout the county Monday through Friday. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.
Pennsylvania has some of the oldest bridges in the country, with an age of more than 50 years on average. Preventive maintenance is vital in extending the life of the structures. As such, PennDOT maintenance crews perform some bridge deck patching and structural repairs.
Manual patching will be done on U.S. Route 6 in Hamlin and Wetmore townships and Kane Borough on Monday. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.
Pipe replacing & cleaning will be done on Route 770 in Bradford and Lafayette townships beginning Monday; on U.S. Route 6 in Smethport Borough and Keating Township on Tuesday; and on Route 155 in Port Allegany Borough on Thursday. Flaggers will be in place for traffic control.
Shoulder maintenance will be done on Route 446 in Eldred Borough and Eldred Township on Monday and Tuesday. Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Side dozing will be done on Route 446 in Eldred and Keating townships Monday through Wednesday, and on Champlin Hill Road in Eldred and Keating townships Thursday and Friday.
Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.
Signing will be done on various routes throughout the county Monday through Friday.
Surface treatment will be done on Route 47 in Keating Township Monday, on Christian Hollow Road in Norwich Township Tuesday, and on Route 6 in Hamlin Township Wednesday through Friday. Again, flaggers will provide traffic control.
Commonly known as “oil and chip” or “sealcoat,” this operation is a preservation strategy used to maintain mainly low-traffic-volume roads for five to seven years. It is also used on high-volume roads to extend pavement life between resurfacing.
Next week in Cameron County, PennDOT crews will be crack sealing on Route 872 in Grove Township between the Potter County line and the intersection of Route 120 on Monday and Tuesday; and Wednesday through Friday, on Route 120 in Grove Township between Route 872 and the Clinton County line.
In Elk County, manual patching will be done on Glen Hazel Road, Creek Road and Michael Road, all in St. Marys, and on Long Level Road in Jones Township Monday through Friday. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.
Pipe replacing and cleaning will be done on Highland Road in Highland Township Monday through Friday. Again, flaggers will provide traffic control.
In Potter County, crack sealing will be done on Route 49 in Bingham and Harrison townships Monday through Friday. Manual patching will be done on Brooklyn Road in Sweden Township Monday through Friday. Pipe replacing and cleaning will be done on Genesee/Mills Road in Bingham Road Monday, on Ore Bed Run Road in Oswayo Township Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Route 49 in Bingham and Harrison townships Monday through Friday. Shoulder maintenance will be done on Route 144 in Stewardson Township Monday through Friday, and on Route 872 in Austin Borough on Thursday and Friday. Flaggers will be providing traffic control.
Signing will be underway in various places throughout the county Monday through Friday.