Bradford Township Police Lt. Jeff Shade was the go-to man for emergency responders throughout the region.
On Friday, well over a hundred of those responders turned out to say goodbye to Shade, and to support his beloved family after the lieutenant’s death while on duty Aug. 4.
A funeral liturgy was celebrated at Mass held Friday morning at Bradford Area High School auditorium, a site large enough to accommodate the crowd of people who gathered to pay their respects.
The Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drum Corps played as officers filed into the room, in full uniform with solemn faces and rigid posture. Police officers from departments around the region, conservation officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, fire departments, sheriff’s department deputies and more filled the outer seats in the auditorium, saving the front center for Shade’s family.
The Rev. John Jacquel and the Rev. Jim Gutting held Mass, with Jacquel offering this: “On behalf of the Bradford Catholic community, I want to offer you our sincerest sympathy. This is a shock for which it will take time to recover.”
Shade’s brother, Mark, gave an emotional and heartfelt eulogy. His brother was a highly respected police officer in a time when police are often reviled instead of revered.
“I never walked in a police officer’s shoes,” he said, adding emotionally that he may have taken his brother’s hunting boots before.
He described a James Michener book, in which an admiral marvels at the quality of the bravery of his men. He quoted from the book: “Where do we get such men?”
He quoted former President Ronald Reagan, who asked the same question, but who also gave an answer. Paraphrasing, he said, “In our villages and towns, on our streets and our farms. One could say such a man was found on the streets of Bradford.”
Mark Shade is a veteran, and told a story of soldiers in Afghanistan going out of their way and into danger to get shoes for young Afghani children. That was the type of man his brother was, he shared.
He spoke of his brother being a “tough guy,” as Chief Robb Shipman said, the type of guy you’d want on your side when the chips were down.
“I never went on patrol, but if I did, he was the guy I would want by my side,” Mark Shade said. At the same time, under the tough exterior, “that tough guy was filled with marshmallow.”
If his brother were there to give advice to the crowd, he’d say get out of the office more, spend more time with family, go fishing, walk in the woods.
“We’re all called to do little things with great love,” he said, “and they make all the difference in the world.”
Patrolman Don Neel, Lt. Shade’s partner of 15 years and co-worker of 22 years, gave an emotional eulogy as well.
“He was always by-the-book,” Neel said. “He taught me a lot in the last 22 years.”
Calling Shade a “fitness fanatic,” he said the lieutenant was “as strong as a bull.” He recounted a police call where the two went to break up a fight involving 10 people. They arrived, people scattered, and Neel decided to chase the biggest man there — “he was about 6’7”and 300 pounds, I figured I could outrun him.” Shade was chasing the smaller men until he saw Neel tackle the bigger guy. He immediately ran to help, yelling at Neel, “What are you doing?”
Pausing to laugh softly at the memory, Neel grew emotional, adding how much he will miss “Big Guy.”
“He’d do anything for the community. He really loved his family. Jeff was one in a million.”