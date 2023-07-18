WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, introduced the Veterans Exposed to Toxic (VET) PFAS Act to require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide health care services and disability benefits to veterans exposed to forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.
Along with Casey and Fetterman, this legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Gary Peters, D-Mich. U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Mich., led companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
“We will never be able to fully repay our servicemembers for their sacrifice, but we can, and we must, take care of them now,” Casey said. “The Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act will allow veterans exposed to PFAS contamination related to their service to claim the disability benefits they deserve. I will keep fighting to ensure our servicemembers, veterans, and all Americans have access to safe, clean water.”
Fetterman agreed.
“It’s just common sense that we need to provide our veterans with the benefits and healthcare they deserve after being exposed to harmful substances,” he said. “Our veterans deserve the best of the best, and this is no exception. I’m proud to co-sponsor this bill.”
The VET PFAS Act ensures that illnesses connected to PFAS exposure are considered a service-connected disability, making veterans exposed to PFAS eligible for disability payments and medical treatment from the VA. High cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, pregnancy-induced hypertension and other health issues have been linked to exposure to PFAS. The military’s heavy use of a firefighting foam has resulted in widespread PFAS contamination around military sites. These chemicals are dangerous to human health, and many veterans have been exposed as part of their military service.
In February, Casey and Fetterman announced over $75 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for testing and treatment to address contaminants like PFAS in Pennsylvania’s drinking water. In April, Casey and Fetterman announced $266 million from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act to remove contaminants like PFAS from Pennsylvania’s water supply and upgrade Pennsylvania’s water infrastructure.