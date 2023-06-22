Open Arms Church will hold a community event on Sunday at three locations in Bradford.
The event, called Church Around Town, will be held starting at 11 a.m. at Veterans Square along Main Street, Kendall Avenue Park along North Kendall Avenue (beside Hull Electric), and Callahan Park, 82 Poplin Ave.
The third annual event is free and open to the public. There will be music, a message, and a picnic.
“We are excited to bring Church Around Town to Bradford,” said Worship Pastor Rich Dennison. “We hope that it will be a day of praise, food, and fellowship for everyone.”
For more information, see www.oachurch.com.