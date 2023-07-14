Open Arms Church is expanding its Super Summer Bash planned for July 29, to now include $50 gift cards to 4- to 18-year-olds who are registered for the event.
The event, to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, will feature a variety of activities, including learning, playing, enjoying frozen treats and dinner, as well as a dunk tank and face painting.
A campfire gathering called Storyteller’s Live at 6 p.m. will offer children and their families the chance to enjoy storytelling and bonding with new friends.
The Super Summer Bash is free to attend and geared towards the whole family. A $50 gift card from the Shoe Dept. will be given to 4- to 18-year-olds who are registered for the event. Two- to 3-year-olds will receive a gift, too.
To sign up or for more information, see oachurch.com/super-summer-bash or call the church office at (814) 368-8846.