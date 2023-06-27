The Pennsylvania Game Commission started selling online hunting licenses at 8 a.m. Monday, anticipating a few dips in the process.
Instead, they got the Grand Canyon.
Everywhere licenses were sold had long lines of frustrated hunters-to-be, while the online system had waiting queues of 100,000 or more.
A post on the agency’s Facebook page read, “Due to the high volume of sales this morning, Pennsylvania’s hunting license system experienced widespread slowness and intermittent errors, both online and in-stores. The Pennsylvania Game Commission apologizes for the issues this has caused for our hunters. We are diligently working with our online vendor to identify and resolve issues to continue license sales.”
The McKean County treasurer’s office at the courthouse was overwhelmed.
“It’s a living nightmare,” said Melissa Jo Smith, treasurer. “We’re struggling. At 8 o’clock we had probably 15 people waiting. At 9 we had 75. At 9:15, our computer crashed. In an hour-and-a-half, we processed one. It’s been up and running since 11:30 — sporadically.”
She’s been on a chatline with other treasurers throughout the state, all of whom are dealing with the same issues. “We had a gut feeling at a convention back in April. The Pennsylvania Game Commission did not want to listen to any of us treasurers. They did not care.”
So many customers have been longing for the old system of pink envelopes, she said.
At McKean County E-Sales in Smethport, owner Perry Burdick said, sarcastically, “It’s been wonderful.”
He added he’d predicted the Game Commission’s site would crash, so he prepared for long waits with coffee, doughnuts and chairs for customers to make the wait a bit easier.
“It was 95 minutes to do our first license,” he said. By early afternoon, things were moving faster, and “the line was only halfway to the door.”
In the morning, there were 50 to 60 people in line. “The very frustrating part has been people who got their license and doe tag from logging in before 8 o’clock. You weren’t supposed to be able to do that.”
Burdick said for the first hour, he wasn’t able to print out the ear tags for doe licenses. “It’s ridiculous. Everybody in line waited two hours. From 9 to 10:30, our line didn’t move a bit,” he said. “Then it started to do one every hour-and-a-half. Now it’s moving smoother.”
He will be open late today to sell licenses, too, he said.
The system switch for the Game Commission didn’t start out as more efficient than the old one, Burdick added.
“I think the system is a good idea if it worked properly,” said Ben Wentworth, owner at Sportsman’s Outlet.
He saw a lot of frustration with customers, too.
“People don’t have much patience these days,” he said, but added, “they kind of understand it’s not our fault.”
He had lines of 70 people or more when the site was overwhelmed.
“It was taking forever to sell each license in-store,” Wentworth said. “It has picked up, and there’s still a lot of people here waiting,” he added, in the mid-afternoon Monday.
“We did a ticket system,” he said, explaining tickets were handed out so people didn’t have to stand in line.
“At normal speed, it takes 3 to 5 minutes per license,” he said, explaining there’s a lot of information to be entered into the system. “Today it was one license every 10 to 20 minutes.”
It seemed things were moving quicker for him than for most businesses. With a chuckle, he said, “What we did, we sat there and kept hitting the button to refresh it. Some took longer than others. You’d hit submit and it would give you an arrow, or go through. It was just kind of random.”
Every agent in the state who issues hunting licenses, and doe licenses, were using the same system. “I figured there would be issues, but I didn’t think it would go down,” Wentworth said.
Residents all across the state were expressing their frustration with the new system on the Game Commission’s Facebook page.
One comment stated, “PA is very well known for having the highest volume of hunters in all of the US. You had to have known there would be an extremely large volume of people today yet it feels like you weren’t even slightly prepared. Shame.”
Others gave their number in line — 93,000 was one, or how many people successfully obtained a license before the system crashed at their location — which was 17.
Pink envelopes were mentioned with longing.