EMPORIUM — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Workforce Development department is launching a no cost opportunity for Cameron County residents to become an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR).
The opportunity is available to non-Cameron County residents for a fee of $100.00. The course will begin on the evening of Monday, Sept. 11 and will continue each Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 6.
The course will be held at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department and was made possible because of generous financial contributions by the Cameron County Commissioners.
Becoming an Emergency Medical Responder is a position with few barriers to entry that can help get someone started in the public safety field. According to projections, the Emergency Medical Responder career will experience a growth rate of 15 percent through the year 2026.
This program teaches technical knowledge and skills needed to become a certified Basic Emergency Medical Responder. Students will be introduced to various lifesaving skills, including CPR, airway management, patient assessment, basic medical and trauma care, and more. After successful completion of this course, individuals will be eligible to take the National Registry exam for Emergency Medical Responder. Currently, NPRC has a 70 percent pass rate of the National Registry exam.
NPRC’s Vice President of Workforce Development, Adam Johnson, shared, “NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training. Therefore, NPRC has launched a program to offer low or no cost EMS training programs throughout its 10-county region. The first of these training programs is this opportunity in Cameron County. We are grateful for the Cameron County Commissioners and the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department’s support to help fill this need for trained public safety professionals in Cameron County.”
To register for this opportunity and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/NPRC-EMR.