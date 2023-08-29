SMETHPORT — During the McKean County Conservation District’s August Meeting and picnic on Aug. 23, at the Kinzua Bridge State Park, directors and staff were recognized for their years of service.
Chase Miles, vice-chairman and Blaine Puller, past chairman and farmer director, were honored for their 15 years of volunteering for the district. Ken Kane, public director, was honored for his 10 years of volunteering for the district. Associate directors, Charlie Kirkpatrick, Pete Mader and Boyd Fitzsimmons were honored for their 5 years of volunteering for the district.
These directors, as well as the entire board of directors, are champions of conservation as well as agriculture in McKean County. They all continue to voluntarily serve the district with diligence and dedication. Their contributions over the years have furthered the goals and accomplishments of the district as well as benefiting the citizens of McKean County.
The Conservation District directors are volunteers from the county. There are three farmer directors, three public directors and one commissioner director, along with associate directors all of whom represent different facets of the community, land use but ultimately conservation. They attend monthly board meetings; serve on district committees for various programs areas; and regularly volunteer to help at events and programs.
Staff member Adam Causer, watershed specialist, was honored for 5 years of service.