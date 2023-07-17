The nine-day manhunt for Warren County Jail escapee Michael Burham ended on Saturday evening without incident. Burham is now residing in the Erie County Prison following his capture and arraignment.
Burham will be held at the Erie County Prison while he is investigated by the Warren City Police Department and Warren County District Attorney’s Office. Burham is being charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, per the Pennsylvania State Police.
Burham was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol just before 6 p.m. and immediately taken to the state police barracks for processing and arraignment.
According to Erie News Now, Erie County learned it would be taking custody of Burham on Saturday. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis added that the jail had been making plans to house the escapee even before he was captured.
“Erie County Prison is the most secure facility in Western Pennsylvania,” Davis said. “I would stack our jail up to just about any in the country so that is another reason why, even leading up to this, there were plans that when he was caught and we knew he would be caught that he would come here. There is absolutely no chance he is getting out of here.”
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Bivens confirmed reports that on Saturday a barking dog, later identified as Tucker, drew his owners’ attention to a person at the back of their property. Ron and Cindy Ecklund of Conewango Township, south of Warren, got in their golf cart to see who Tucker was making a fuss about. The man had told them something about camping in the area, but Ron Ecklund reportedly recognized who the couple were chatting with and he and his wife returned home and immediately contacted authorities.
“At 3:57 this afternoon,” Bivens began his Saturday press conference, “the suspect was identified. By 5:50 he was in custody.”
Burham, tracked through the woods after that by searchers with the help of two dogs, encountered troopers on a road who were part of a perimeter that was set up, Bivens said. The fugitive tried to hide on the ground but was approached from behind by federal Marshals, Border Patrol officers and state police and taken into custody at gunpoint, Bivens said.
Bivens was happy to report Saturday that an ending had come without anyone getting hurt. Bivens reported that Burham was tired, wet and dirty. He was still wearing his prison-issued pants, though they had been turned inside out. Bivens had stated throughout the search that Burham would make a mistake and that would be when he was found. During the press conference on Saturday, Bivens said, “...his mistake, he came out into the open and was spotted.”
Reportedly, Burham was not armed at the time of his capture but authorities are looking for a weapon he may have had in his possession and discarded before capture as ammunition had been found and DNA linked him to other items found along the search.
Bivens thanked area residents “for their patience through all of this.”
Burham is wanted for questions concerning the homicide of his daughter’s mother and the fire that burned the vehicle belonging to the mother of his son, both in Jamestown, N.Y.
He was being held on $1 million bail in Warren for the kidnapping at gunpoint of a Sheffield couple who were found and returned from South Carolina following a multistate search in May.
Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail late the night of July 6, when he climbed exercise equipment to get through a roof grate. He then reportedly lowered himself down to the ground outside the jail using tied-together bed sheets and then disappeared into nearby woods.
The hunt for Burham drew comparisons to another manhunt in the Twin Tiers that also ended in Warren County woods: Fugitive Ralph “Bucky” Phillips was finally caught after the largest manhunt in New York state history in 2006.
Phillips escaped from a jail in Erie County, N.Y. in April of that year by using an industrial can opener to cut a hole in a kitchen ceiling. For weeks he was on the run across the Twin Tiers, stealing cars to get from place to place and getting help from friends and relatives.
At first, his Houdini-like ability to elude capture earned him folk-hero status in some circles. But public opinion turned after Phillips shot a New York State Police trooper near Elmira, N.Y. in June, then ambushed two troopers in Chautauqua County Aug. 31. One of the troopers, Joseph Longobardo, was killed.
An army of police officers descended on the region and chased Phillips from the woods near Akeley Sept. 8, 2006. He pleaded guilty to the three shootings and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In 2008 Phillips appealed his conviction, claiming that he did not intend to kill Longobardo when he pulled the trigger — despite claims to the contrary following his arrest — that his statements to police were made under duress and that he did not have effective legal counsel. In 2010, the appeal was dismissed.
In 2011, he attempted to escape from state prison again, but the attempt was foiled. He remains incarcerated at Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone, N.Y.