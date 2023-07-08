It was a bit steamy on Friday with temperatures in the low 80s — a perfect summer day to enjoy an ice cold glass of fresh lemonade. Better yet, all the funds used to buy a cup will go to the McKean County Special Olympics.
Preston Taylor, son of Jennifer and Eric Taylor, and friend Delaney took time from their summer to organize a lemonade and baked goods stand set up in the Aldi’s parking lot in Foster Township. The Taylors poured the lemonade while Delaney’s Girl Scout troop had worked diligently to bake flavorful cookies to sell to raise profits for Special Olympics.
During the event Friday, raffle tickets were sold to enter to win a Buffalo Bills Tumbler, donated by Preston’s teacher, Mrs. Gallagher — who handcrafts tumblers under the business name Tumblin’ in the Tundra. A raffle was also held for a chance to win a $30 gift certificate to acquire sweet treats from Just Like Grandma Made. Both businesses can be located on Facebook.
Preston is an 11 year-old growing young man who will be going into the 5th grade. He also just so happens to have Trisomy 21, more commonly known as Down Syndrome. “Which hasn’t held him back one bit,” confirmed his mom, Jennifer.
Delaney is a 14 year-old who will be going into 8th grade once summer is over. She happens to have a rare genetic condition called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome. According to Jennifer Taylor, who spends quite a bit of time with the young woman, “Delaney is one of the sweetest girls I know.”
Taylor took a moment to extend her gratitude to everyone who made the event possible, including “Kennedy Street Cafe, the Kleinberger family and an anonymous donor who donated all the supplies needed to make today the success it was.”
Although the lemonade and baked goods stand finished at 5 p.m Friday, an anonymous donor approached with an offer to match up to the first $300 raised.
For more information about donating to the McKean County Special Olympics, visit mckeanspecialolympics.com.