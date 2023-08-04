Lt. Jeffrey Shade, a 32-year member of Bradford Township Police Department, died early Friday morning from a suspected massive heart attack at the station while on duty.
Bradford Township, the law enforcement community and people all across the region were left reeling in shock and sorrow at the loss. His badge, number 1512, was posted on many law enforcement social media sites throughout the day on Friday. Flags at Bradford Township were at half mast, and a grief counselor was at the police department on Friday.
“Jeff was very thorough, intelligent, diligent,” said a quiet and emotional Bradford Township Police Chief Robb Shipman. “He kind of set the standard for what police officers should be.”
Shade joined the department in January of 1991 and worked part time until March of 2000, and had been full time ever since.
“He was always my go-to,” Shipman said. “He was a cornerstone.
“When I was appointed chief my first decision was to appoint him as my lieutenant. It was probably the easiest decision I had to make as chief.”
Shade had handled everything at some point, and was always there when other officers had questions.
“He was one of my best friends and brothers,” said District Judge Rich Luther, who said he had known Shade since high school and worked with him on the Bradford Township Police force from 1991 to his election to the magistrate’s office in 2005. Since then, he had worked with Shade as a district judge. “I love him and I am so sad. He was a great friend and one of the finest and smartest police officers I ever had the privilege to work with.
“Jeff was the epitome of what a police officer should be. What a huge loss to the community.”
Shade’s strength and his quiet but caring nature were common themes among those who shared memories with The Era.
Bradford Township Supervisor Laree Sue Behan, who oversees the police department, rushed to the emergency room at 2 a.m. after getting the call from Shade’s partner, Don Neel.
Behan explained that when she reached the hospital early Friday morning, it was filled with first responders. “Everybody — state police, city police, Dan Burkhouse, Rich Luther, a whole great big family.
“We’re lost,” she told The Era Friday afternoon. “He was the biggest part of us, the guy with the answer to questions — I mean, Jeff knew them all. He never missed a beat.
“He was a wonderful investigator,” she said, explaining his kindness and gentle nature with children helped him with some of the littlest victims in the toughest cases.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer echoed that.
“As a police officer, he left no stone unturned in his investigations,” she said, adding that he was a good man and highly respected officer. “His physical strength was obvious and his knowledge of the law was well-known. And he was a mentor to many newer officers throughout his career.”
One of those officers who looked to Shade as a mentor was Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward, who shared a message of mourning, calling Shade, “A true pillar of strength within the police community.
“Jeff's legacy will forever echo through the lives he touched as a respected leader, a dedicated mentor, and a cherished friend,” Ward said. “His unwavering commitment to duty and his compassion for the community stand as an example for us all. Lt. Shade's memory will continue to inspire and guide us in our mission to serve and protect.”
Shipman, too, spoke of Shade’s leadership.
“He was a born leader. If you look up ‘tough guy’ in the dictionary, Jeff’s picture should be beside it. He was always working.”
Shade was a longtime president of the William Hanley Sr. Lodge #67 Fraternal Order of Police, was the planner of fundraisers and handled things like Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies.
Shaffer said, “He was a leader to us all — both as the head of the FOP but also as a respected officer. In fact, knowing how to handle all of this is the exact type of thing we would have looked to Jeff for guidance on.”
She also remarked on his passion for law enforcement and community safety, and mentioned the law enforcement memorial service that he would plan each year to honor and remember officers who died in the line of duty.
“And now, he will be honored every year,” she said. “All of us will make sure the annual ceremony that he held so close to his heart continues in his honor.”
Everyone mentioned his love for his family and his community.
“He was just loved by everybody,” Shipman said. “He was quiet, at the same time. He wasn’t a big social person.”
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said that above all else, Shade was a family man.
“He adored his wife and, if you saw them together, you would see the love they shared. He was a ‘man’s man’ but was a ‘girl dad’ raising three beautiful daughters who he beamed with pride about,” she said. “And it was clear that the love of his life was his granddaughter.”
In a such a small, rural community, members of law enforcement know each other, and know each others’ families.
“To say his loss will leave a void in the law enforcement community is an understatement and one that will be felt by every single one of us — every officer, every prosecutor, every dispatcher, every EMT, every corrections officer, every probation officer, every firefighter, etc.,” Shaffer said. “But I cannot begin to comprehend the void that his family will feel. Our hearts are simply broken for Jeff and his family.”
Behan said other officers and departments have reached out, offering to help in any way they can. “Everybody sticks together,” she said. “It’s kind of like out in the streets, they back each other up.
“Bradford Township will never be the same,” she added.
Maybe it was Shade himself, hosting the Peace Officers Memorial Day service in May, who said it best.
“We see the bad and evil. We know the sacrifice. We are here today to also honor our fallen. Bradford City Police Sergeant David Distrola, 1989; Kane Police Patrolman Steve Jerman, 1999; and Johnsonburg Police Officer Carl Whippo, 1984; as well as their families. Their service is what keeps us safe,” Shade said.
“I pray, God bless our families while we are away.”