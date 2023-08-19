The Kiwanis Club of Bradford is once again distributing trauma dolls to area agencies and our local hospital to assist providers in helping children cope in difficult situations.
The blank dolls are packaged with crayons for children to draw on to express their emotions or to describe where they are in pain or where they hurt. Each child keeps their doll to hug for comfort.
The program began in 2016 with the distribution of 100 dolls and has continued annually ever since. The overwhelming response led to the request for another 12 dolls this year.
Kiwanis Club members and friends cut, sewed, stuffed and packaged the dolls for distribution.
Agencies previously receiving the dolls were YMCA Preschool program, Bradford City police and Foster Township police, along with Bradford City Fire Department ambulance, Bradford Area School District, Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County, McKean County Department of Human Services, YWCA Victims Resource Center as well as BRMC’s Emergency Department, pediatrics, First Step medical clinic and others.
This year’s distribution went to the Foster Township Police Department, Pediatric Practice at BRMC and the Smethport Family Practice.
This program helps Kiwanis meet their objective of “Serving the Children of the World.”
Other agencies that would be able to use the dolls can contact the Kiwanis Club of Bradford for more information.