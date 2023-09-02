MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is implementing the decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The decision was signed in May of 2022. The culvert is located upstream of the bridge on State Route 3002 which crosses Irwin Run. Removal of the culvert will restore the natural streambed improving aquatic organism passage, the stream channel, and floodplain functions.
The Forest Service has partnered with Trout Unlimited to remove the culvert and complete the stream restoration. Work to clear the site of trees was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31. Earthwork for the culvert removal and stream restoration is anticipated to begin on Sept. 5, and is expected to be concluded by Oct. 13.
Following the culvert removal, trees and shrubs will be planted along Irwin Run to help restore the site. In addition, upstream of the culvert, stream habitat improvement work will be completed in the future along 4.9 miles of Irwin Run and its tributaries. The work will benefit a cold-water fishery with natural wild trout reproduction as well as salamanders, frogs, crayfish, and other animals that travel along stream corridors.