The Bradford Area Alliance announced the closing of this year’s application window for the fourth annual Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition is 5 p.m. today.
Carolyn Newhouse, executive director of the Alliance, said, “The results to date are nothing short of inspiring for the future of the Bradford community and its businesses.”
The first three years of the competition exhibited steady growth, expanding from 21 applicants in the competition’s initial year to 27 in 2021, to 40 in 2022 and 43 so far in 2023.
She said, “We have currently received 43 applications with today’s deadline requiring applicants to submit their business plan outline for judging.”
Julie Marasco, president of the Bradford Area Alliance board and regional president of Northwest Bank, noted, “Throughout our community, we have innovative thinkers generating ideas and solutions that can be turned into business success, thereby transforming lives and our region. Our rich history of Bradford entrepreneurs, including luminaries such as George G. Blaisdell, Solomon Dresser, and George Holley, exemplifies this spirit of entrepreneurship. The increasing number of applicants demonstrates that the entrepreneurial fire burns brightly in Bradford, and this competition serves as a powerful catalyst to propel these ideas forward.”
The competition is named in honor of the late American Refining Group (ARG) president and COO, Harvey L. Golubock, who made an indelible impact on the Bradford region.
The submitted business plan outlines will now undergo a rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of judges with substantial experience in economic development. This judging process will identify a select group of top finalists.
These top finalists will have the opportunity to compete in the Live Pitch Event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19th, at 6 p.m. at the Bromeley Family Theater, located at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The “Spark to Fuel Your Business” competition owes its success to the generous support of organizations such as the Blaisdell Foundation, Halloran Philanthropies, Northwest Bank, McKean County Community Foundation, and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. A dedicated “Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition” fund has been established through the McKean County Community Foundation to sustain this annual competition.
For more information about the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition and the Bradford Area Alliance, visit the website at BradfordAreaAlliance.com or contact Carolyn Newhouse at 1-814-598-1519 or via email at Carolyn@BradfordAreaAlliance.com.