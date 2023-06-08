Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), announce the appointment of David Gatesman, MBA, RT, as the executive director of practice management.
In this role, Gatesman will be responsible for the oversite of UAHS’ physician practices that employ more than 30 medical providers across multiple specialties and hundreds of physician practice employees.
Gatesman’s healthcare experience spans over 25 years in various vice president and director roles in organizations across the nation. His most recent position was at Wellspan York Hospital located in York, where he held the title of director of operations perioperative services and patient transport.
“His clinical experience in a multitude of roles as well as his leadership capabilities make David a perfect match for the needs in our physician network,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, UAHS. “Our physician recruitment efforts have been a high point over the course of the past few years. I know David is the right person for continuing the job of recruiting new providers and specialists, along with removing access barriers and improving patient experience.”
This is a homecoming of sorts for Gatesman who grew up in Bradford, graduating from Bradford Central Christian High School and even got his start in healthcare at BRMC when he attended the BRMC School of Radiography.
“It’s great to be back! I can’t wait to continue helping turn the needle in a positive direction with providing quality healthcare for our Bradford and Olean communities,” said Gatesman. “The progress made at UAHS in the last year has been impressive and is what drew me back to the area. I wanted to be a part of the progress and help to improve the healthcare experience for our patients, their families, our team members, and our providers.”
Gatesman earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Houghton College, Houghton, N.Y. and received his master’s degree from University of Phoenix in business administration.