For 55 years, Futures Rehabilitation Center has been providing people with disabilities a center for activity and sheltered employment.
And now — or at least when the last piece of red tape comes through in 30 to 90 days — the new Blaisdell Center for Futures will be open for business.
“It wasn’t like this two days ago,” said Steve Morgan, Futures president and CEO, before the ceremony began. Gesturing at the completed rooms, he said with a laugh that his amazing staff worked very hard to have everything ready for Thursday.
“This is a beautiful representation of the kind of thing we’re going to be doing here at the facility. It’s our team, firing on all cylinders to prepare for this event,” Morgan said.
Because of good weather, good planning and hard work, the facility was finished early.
Morgan said, “We couldn’t be more happy with Kessel Construction and the end product to meet the needs of our population.”
While the building is done, it isn’t quite ready to open.
“Within the last two weeks we received the certificate of occupancy,” Morgan explained, “and the occupancy certificate was necessary to initiate the licensure process. The Office for Developmental Programs, ODP, indicates it is essential to start the process, which takes 30 to 90 days.”
When that is received, it’s full speed ahead to move from the aging house at the corner of Kennedy Street and Jackson Avenue, and second-floor space at the factory.
At the new building, pointing out features like an epoxy floor in the bathroom for easy cleaning and radiant heat throughout the building, Morgan said, “There’s a lot of little things that you wouldn’t pick up on if you weren’t aware.”
As it grew closer to the time of the ceremony, more and more people came, to the point where people were standing against the walls behind the seats set out for the audience.
Morgan began the ceremony, welcoming everyone to the “grand opening of the Blaisdell Center, a place dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities.”
Futures teamed up with Kessel Construction to create a facility to accommodate programs for its clients, and Morgan said he was pleased to report it was a success.
Jerad Rosendahl, chairman of the Futures board, also addressed the crowd, commenting on how many people were there. “This is much more of a turnout than we were expecting. I was just hoping we would have enough to have a nice photo in The Bradford Era.”
Rosendahl, of Northwest Bank, said there were more than 200 individual donors to the new Blaisdell Center.
“It was not a want, it was a need and this was the result,” he said. “I want to thank everybody who helped out with it.”
State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, also spoke. He shared a story about his father, who in 1969, started working as a rehabilitation and placement counselor.
“He loved the Bradford area,” Dush said, commenting on the companies in the community who would do what they could to accommodate those with disabilities.
“I am not surprised with this turnout,” the senator said. “People in this town have a deep passion for helping to take care of people with disabilities.”
Growing emotional, he said caring for people with disabilities was a big part of his father’s life, and he was pleased to see Futures carrying on such important work.
State Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, commented that looking through the list of people who serve on the board of Futures — Rosendahl, Susan Evans, Jim Masone, Ron Orris, Don Fredeen, Rich Brandon, Rich Johnson, Timothy VanHorn, Robert Marasco, Patti Neidich and Petra Stana — he sees the people who are involved in all kinds of projects to make the community a better place.
“When we need something in this community, we have so many people who pull together and make it happen,” Causer said. “Nobody says ‘we can’t do that.’ We make it happen.”
Bradford City Mayor Tom Riel was last to speak, and shared some history of Futures.
“It’s been 55 years since Futures started out in a house on the corner of Kennedy and Jackson Avenue,” Riel said. “And over the years evolved, buying ButterKrust bakery and now this wonderful facility. In 1968, they served eight individuals. In 2023, nearly 200 individuals receive the services of Futures.”
The audience met that with a round of applause.
For the ribbon cutting, board members Evans, Orris, Fredeen and Rosendahl were joined by donor Madeline Miles, representatives of Kessel Construction, the politicians present, Marcia Good, who is a program specialist at Futures; two Futures clients and Robin Ackerman, the mother of the late Stephen J. Ackerman II, who was a client of Futures as well.
Those in attendance were invited to tour the facility.
Orris led Dush, Causer and Riel on a building tour, pointing out the features that make it so user-friendly. There are multiple exits in case someone has a health issue and needs to be picked up by an ambulance. A sensory room, made possible by a donation from Dr. George and Sue Evans, had calming activities and lighting.
Orris said when the house at the corner of Kennedy Street and Jackson Avenue is vacated, it will be torn down due to conditional issues and a lack of parking.