COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park, located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road in Coudersport, is offering in-person programs this weekend and next.
Park programs occur in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, visitors may want to bring a chair and/or blanket. While visitors may still observe on their own at the park without attending a program, all visitors should arrive before dark.
We ask that park visitors please leave their pets at home. Dim lighting, large crowds and sensitive equipment do not create a pet-friendly environment.
All programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover. Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
On Friday, beginning at 8:15 p.m., is the Nature at Night: Exploring Our Senses Family Program. This program is intended for families with children and explores the five senses humans (and nocturnal animals) use to find their way at night.
Or, another fun, family program is lined up for Saturday, from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., the Launch Into Space - Yard Games. Launch into space by joining the staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These games will provide an intro to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the following Night Sky Tour program.
Join the staff for Firefly Frenzy on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., for a close up look at the amazing insects that have fascinated us for ages: fireflies or lightning bugs. Discover how and why these beetles light up the sky during a short discussion, and explore the fields of Cherry Springs in search of fireflies. This program is designed for all knowledge levels and ages.
Then, from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m., learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star, and learn a few key summer constellations with the Night Sky Tour, Intro to the Summer Sky. Wish you knew your way around the night sky? Experience the wonder of a starry night through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. This program is also offered on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m.
Also on Friday and Saturday night this weekend, from 10:30 to 11:15 p.m., look through park telescopes at some key telescope-observable features of late spring and early summer. Take a closer look at a surprising star in the Big Dipper, peer into the heart of Scorpius the scorpion, and more. Under the guidance of volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. For the Through Our Telescopes: Summer Basics program, no pre-registration required. Telescopes available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the time listed. Availability is subject to staff/volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Next week, the park programs begin with Identifying Moving Lights in the Sky, on June 30 from 8 to 8:45 p.m. It's National Meteor Day. It's a bird? It's a plane! It's, what, exactly? Learn how to tell the difference between meteors, planes, and satellites during this short program.
Then on July 1, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., discover Nature at Night: Whoop’s There?, which includes a short presentation exploring owl traits and identification, followed by park staff guiding visitors on a one-mile walk over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces to listen and look for owls. Owls can be a little shy, so be prepared to silently stand still at times. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and those who have one should bring a red-light flashlight.
And, since it is such a popular program, the Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch will be available several nights and times next week: 9:30-10:15 p.m., June 30; 10-10:45 p.m., July 1; 9:30-10:15 p.m., July 2; and 9:30-10:15 p.m., July 3. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, visitors will embark on an amazing telescope tour of the moon's surface, from natural features such as highlands and volcanic plains to moon mission landing sites. No preregistration is required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
For all of the programs, registration is encouraged, but not required. Should the program need to be canceled due to weather, etc., an email to all registered participants will be sent. Optional registration will open 45 days before the program.
The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.